A video purporting to show a St. Louis man loading a gun and shooting someone in broad daylight has caused outrage online. The video was first shared to Twitter by KMOX area reporter Kevin Killeen on Monday evening, though his initial tweet has since been removed by the platform. Seemingly filmed…



#stlouis #twitter #kmox #kevinkilleen #statista #latinamerica #kmovnews #tuckerstreet #stlouispolice #olivestreet