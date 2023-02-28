Raskin Accuses Comer of Hypocrisy in Threatening DirecTV For Dropping Newsmax While Pushing Legislation to Protect From Government Overreach

Upworthy

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) tore into Rep. James Comer (R-KY) on Tuesday during a House Oversight Committee meeting on a bill introduced by Comer, The Protecting Speech from Government Interference Act, aimed at protecting social media companies from government pressure. Raskin, the ranking member on…

