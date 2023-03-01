Watch live: U.S. House China panel holds first hearing after lawmakers push seven bills targeting Beijing

The Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party was formed in January shortly after Republicans took the majority in the House. Its inaugural event, scheduled for primetime at 7 p.m. ET, comes as lawmakers in the House and Senate renew…



