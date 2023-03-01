At least 26 people killed after passenger train and freight train collide in Greece
Published
At least 26 people are reported to have been killed and dozens injured after two trains collided in Greece.Full Article
Published
At least 26 people are reported to have been killed and dozens injured after two trains collided in Greece.Full Article
Rescue workers are in a desperate search for survivors after a head-on collision between two trains in northern Greece killed..
Watch VideoTEMPE, Greece (AP) — A passenger train and an oncoming freight train collided in a fiery wreck in northern Greece..