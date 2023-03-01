Goldman’s Detour from Main Street Consumers Shows Challenges of Digital Banking

For Goldman Sachs, the journey down Main Street now seems like an ill-advised detour. As reported here, the white-shoe investment bank is mulling what’s next for its consumer business — and the words “strategic alternatives” have popped up. In Wall Street speak, that verbiage typically signals…



#goldmansachs #mainstreet #marcus #platformsolutions #greensky #transactionbanking #goldmans #filings #fico #goldmansmainstreet