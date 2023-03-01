Biden admin tells companies seeking CHIPS funding to avoid stock buybacks, provide child care plans
Published
The Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled the first opportunity for companies seeking funding under the CHIPS Act and outlined some of the strings attached to those funds — including the disclosure of stock buyback plans and a plan to provide child care. The Creating Helpful Incentives to…
#chipsact #scienceact #commercedept #chipsprogramoffice #nist #democrats #democrat #getfoxbusiness