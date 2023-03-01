How to see the Venus and Jupiter conjunction, when the two brightest planets align in the sky
The planets Venus, left, and Jupiter, right, with three of its moons visible, appear close to each other in the sky above tree branches after dusk. Ted S. Warren/AP Photo Jupiter and Venus will appear to almost touch in the night sky on Wednesday and Thursday. They're the brightest objects in the…
