Fiery Greece train collision kills 26, injures at least 85

Watch VideoTEMPE, Greece (AP) — A passenger train and an oncoming freight train collided in a fiery wreck in northern Greece early Wednesday, killing 26 people and injuring at least 85, Fire Service officials said.
Multiple cars derailed and at least three burst into flame after the collision near Tempe, some 235 miles north...
Watch VideoTEMPE, Greece (AP) — A passenger train and an oncoming freight train collided in a fiery wreck in northern Greece early Wednesday, killing 26 people and injuring at least 85, Fire Service officials said.