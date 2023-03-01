Bill Maher Predicts Joe Biden Beats Donald Trump In 2024 Match Up; HBO Host Center Stage As CNN Launches New 9 PM Strategy
Published
“If it’s Biden against Trump, Biden will win – that’s a good bet,” Bill Maher predicted to Jake Tapper tonight on CNN of a potential 2024 showdown between the 2020 rivals. “I think he’s done the job perfectly fine .. generally, he’s restored normality,” the Real Time with Bill Maher host said of…
#trump #billmaher #jaketapper #realtime #cnnprimetime #jamesbrown #apollo #chrislicht #maher #msnbc