King Charles’s meeting with an E.U. leader on the day a Northern Ireland trade deal was announced drew angry recriminations from critics who viewed it as an improper foray into British politics. LONDON — King Charles III had nothing to do with the Northern Ireland trade agreement unveiled on…



#northernireland #charlesiii #windsorframework #windsor #windsorcastle #ursulavonderleyen #europeancommission #rishisunak #kingcharles #brexit