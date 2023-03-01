Fledgling social media sites are competing to be the next Twitter as users abandon the legacy platform. These are the frontrunners

Elon Musk purchased Twitter last year. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images Since Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, other social sites have seen a surge in new users. Platforms like Cohost and Hive Social have expanded to accommodate users seeking alternatives. New startups by former Twitter staff,…



#jimwatson #elonmusk #twitter #cohostandhivesocial #spill #discordscreenshot #discord #apple #linkedin #mlq