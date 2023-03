With Tom Brady announcing his retirement, there are plenty of ways to compare his stats to the other greats in NFL history. But, Brady’s talent level and longevity are so unique, you can practically split his career into 2 separate Hall of Fame resumes, from 2000-2011, and then from 2012 to now.…



#tombrady #nfl #halloffame #tampabay #tombradys #drewbrees #aaronrodgers #mattryan #qb