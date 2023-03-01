Brandon Johnson comes out swinging at Paul Vallas after Chicago election

Brandon Johnson took shots at his challenger Paul Vallas after the two Democrats advanced in the Chicago mayoral race Tuesday night. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot conceded in her reelection bid after she ranked third behind Vallas and Johnson with 90 percent of the vote counted. Johnson, the Cook…



#brandonjohnson #paulvallas #democrats #lorilightfoot #vallas #cookcounty #philadelphia #neworleans #chicagoans #johncatanzara