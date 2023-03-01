Nigerian ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu declared winner of tight presidential election

Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission announced early Wednesday that Bola Tinubu, the candidate for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party, had won the country's presidential election over the weekend. Tinubu, 70, won about 37 percent of the vote, the electoral commission…



#nigeria #bolatinubu #apc #tinubu #electoralcommission #atikuabubakar #peterobi #labourparty #nigerians #abubakar