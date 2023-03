K-Pop star Rocky will be leaving ASTRO, the group's agency confirmed in a statement on Tuesday, February 28. ASTRO debuted in 2016 with their first single "Hide & Seek" and they were named as one of Billboard's best new K-Pop groups shortly thereafter. Their popularity has continued to rise ever…



#hideseek #eps #starryroad #fantagio #rocky #astro #jinjin #chaeunwoo #moonbin #yoonsanha