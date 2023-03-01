Lori Lightfoot Loses Reelection Bid For Chicago Mayor As Two Other Challengers Advance To Runoff
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost her reelection bid on Tuesday night as two other candidates—Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson—advanced to a runoff, a result which comes after the incumbent mayor faced criticism for her handling of rising crime in the city and the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.…
