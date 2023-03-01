Annual house price growth turns negative, falling to weakest level since 2012

Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of business, the financial markets and the world economy. Annual house price growth has moved into negative territory for the first time since June 2020, Nationwide building society said this morning. The average price of a home declined by 1.1%…



#weakhousepricedata #persimmon #bankofengland #andrewbailey #brunswickgroup #ftse #moonpig #devro #susannahstreeter #hargreaveslansdown