Pedro Pascal's reign on television continues as Season 3 of The Mandalorian has made its debut on Disney+. The streaming service's first Star Wars show will deliver the next chapter in the story crafted by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, with Din Djarin (Pascal) and Grogu embarking on a quest to…



#pedropascal #mandalorian #disney #jonfavreau #davefiloni #dindjarin #mandalorians #pascal #grogu #din