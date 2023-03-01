Danielle Smith and the UCP are spending, spending spending. An election's not far off

As Alberta continues its never-ending journey on the oil and gas rollercoaster, the province's fortunes are among the best ever, with cash from the oilpatch still filling up the coffers. After several years of fiscal restraint, Tuesday's provincial budget shows the governing United Conservative…



#alberta #ucp #daniellesmith #ndp #rachelnotley #kenboessenkool #stephenharper #prestonmanning #christyclark #willsmith