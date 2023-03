The Warhol copyright case currently being considered by the Supreme Court may force us to rethink 500 years of art. Any day now, the Supreme Court will hand down a decision that could change the future of Western art — and, in a sense, its history, too. Blame the appeals court judgment from 2021…



#supremecourt #western #andywarhol #brooklynmuseum #andywarholfoundation #lynngoldsmith #blakegopnik #renaissance #europeans #alvanoë