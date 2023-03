A former U.S. Army soldier has defected to Russia after intentionally joining Ukrainian forces to collect intelligence that Moscow is now using against Kyiv, according to Russian media. John McIntyre, who served two years in the U.S. military, joined the ranks of Ukraine's International Legion,…



