A Florida judge ordered rapper Kodak Black to drug rehab for 30 days on Tuesday (Feb. 28) after he allegedly tested positive for fentanyl while awaiting trial on a drug trafficking charge. Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy allowed the performer to remain free until March 7 so he could perform at…



