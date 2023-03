The reason Bo-Katan has resigned herself to lounging on her throne and throwing shade at the only visitor she's clearly had in a while is simple. As the formerly formidable Mandalorian leader tells Din, the fact that he ended up in the possession of the Darksaber meant that Bo-Katan's authority…



#mandalorian #din #bokatan #bookofbobafett #chosenonefor #mandalorianseason3