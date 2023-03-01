Steven Spielberg's latest film 'The Fabelmans' could win Best Picture at this month's Academy Awards. Here are his top 10 most popular films

Steven Spielberg's latest film 'The Fabelmans' could win Best Picture at this month's Academy Awards. Here are his top 10 most popular films

Upworthy

Published

Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP Steven Spielberg's latest directorial effort, "The Fabelmans," is nominated for 7 Oscars, including Best Picture. Spielberg, one of the most influential directors in modern history, has directed 13 Best Picture nominees. Here are the 10 biggest movies he's directed by…

#stevenspielberg #fabelmans #oscars #warofworlds #tomcruise #dakotafanning #paramountpictures #budget #indianajones #templeofdoom

Full Article