The Fed's own economists are warning of a 19.5% housing correction and more rate hikes could set off a 'domino effect'

Happy hump day, team. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen, writing to you just blocks away from where Goldman Sachs held their second-ever investor day on Tuesday. If you're not familiar with investor days, it's basically when a company gives an update on where they stand and where they're going.…



#philrosen #goldmansachs #goldman #dandefrancesco #10thingsonwallstreet #downloadinsider #davidmcnewgetty #caseshiller #lasvegas #phoenix