WATCH: Fox’s Bret Baier Asks FBI Chief Wray Flat-Out ‘Why Is Investigation Into Hunter Biden Laptop Taking So Long?’
Published
Fox News anchor Bret Baier cut to the chase when he flat-out asked FBI Director Christopher Wray, “Why is this investigation on the Hunter Biden laptop taking so long?” On Tuesday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Special Report, Baier kicked off the hour with his exclusive and extensive…
#bretbaier #fbi #christopherwray #hunterbiden #delaware #hunterbidens #twitter #intel #clip #russian