Has the Metaverse found the solution to its addressing issue?

The Metaverse has come to change the internet forever, and we are now discovering this brand-new way to interact online with both people and spaces. The idea of Virtual Reality has existed for a long time, as has the desire to execute them in a way that could be accessed by the masses, but the…



#metaverse #virtualreality #vr #virtualworlds #metaversespaces #metaverseaddressing #virtualworld #thisvirtualworld #spatialcoordinates #decentraland