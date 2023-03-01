Has the Metaverse found the solution to its addressing issue?

Has the Metaverse found the solution to its addressing issue?

Upworthy

Published

The Metaverse has come to change the internet forever, and we are now discovering this brand-new way to interact online with both people and spaces. The idea of Virtual Reality has existed for a long time, as has the desire to execute them in a way that could be accessed by the masses, but the…

#metaverse #virtualreality #vr #virtualworlds #metaversespaces #metaverseaddressing #virtualworld #thisvirtualworld #spatialcoordinates #decentraland

Full Article