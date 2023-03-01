Fox’s Bret Baier GRILLS FBI Chief Wray on ‘Show Of Force’ In Trump Raid Versus Handling of Biden: ‘How Do You Explain That?’

Fox News anchor Bret Baier grilled FBI Director Christopher Wray on the different ways the agency handled searches of ex-President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden to secure classified documents. The probe into Trump’s mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act is now being…



#bretbaier #fbi #christopherwray #donaldtrump #trumps #espionageact #jacksmith #roberthur #wray #bretbaiergrills