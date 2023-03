Election officials declared Bola Tinubu the winner of Nigeria's presidential election Wednesday, keeping the ruling party in power in Africa's most populous nation and raising the specter of protests by opposition supporters who already have called for the vote to be voided. Tinubu, 70, the former…



#bolatinubu #nigeria #africa #tinubu #lagos #abuja #nigerians #atikuabubakar #hours #dattibabaahmed