â€˜True Liesâ€™ Review: A Meek CBS Spin on James Cameronâ€™s Blockbuster

If you love James Cameronâ€™s 1994 smash True Lies â€” the effort to out-Bond the James Bond movies of that period remains evident in every tremendous action set-piece â€” itâ€™s probably better not to think of CBSâ€™ True Lies as having anything to do with it. If you hate James Cameronâ€™s 1994 smash Trueâ€¦



#jamescamerons #truelies #jamesbond #mattnixs #hollywood #cameron #latotale #shameless #stevehowey #arnoldschwarzenegger