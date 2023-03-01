Ukrainian official says military may pull troops from Bakhmut
The Ukrainian military might decide to pull troops back from the key stronghold of Bakhmut, an adviser to Ukraine’s president said Wednesday as Russia pursued a bloody, months-long offensive to capture the city. WATCH: Ukrainians in Bucha reflect on horrors and brutality suffered at hands of…
#bakhmut #ukraine #ukrainians #russian #alexanderrodnyansky #volodymyrzelenskyy #wagnergroup #yevgenyprigozhin #vladimirputin #prigozhin