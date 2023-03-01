If you have no close friends at all, you’re not alone: Our post-pandemic social lives in data
There's more to a healthy life than workouts and a balanced diet, and that something is called friends. Friendships are not just fun and comforting, they’re also fundamental to our wellbeing. Researchers have actually found that the health risks of prolonged loneliness can be as toxic as smoking…
#gallup #surveycenteron #americanlife #europeans #yougov #eurostat #greece #croatia #cyprus #portugal