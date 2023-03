The Russian Army is on the verge of losing 150,000 soldiers since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, according to officials in Kyiv. In its daily Facebook update, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 149,890 Russian personnel have been killed since February 24, 2022.…



#russianarmy #ukraine #kyiv #generalstaff #armedforcesofukraine #russian #csis #worldwarii #chechnya #afghanistan