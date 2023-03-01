Ted Cruz berates Garland over Dobbs leak protesters: "You did nothing"

Republican Senator Ted Cruz criticized Attorney General Merrick Garland for his response to protesters following the leak of the Supreme Court's opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. "You just said yes, it's a crime to protest at the home of a judge. Same goes for jurors, by…



#tedcruz #merrickgarland #supremecourt #dobbs #jacksonwomen #healthorganization #garland #department #departmentofjustice #roevwade