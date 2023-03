Former President Donald Trump blasted Fox News’ billionaire chairman Rupert Murdoch in one of his most scathing criticisms of the right-wing network Wednesday morning, accusing Murdoch of “aiding & abetting the DESTRUCTION OF AMERICA,” following his admission as part of a $1.6 billion defamation…



#donaldtrump #rupertmurdoch #trumps #trump #maga #republicans #newsbusiness #truthsocial #bravepatriotic #murdoch