How Grogu And Mando Reunited After The Mandalorian Season 2's Emotional Finale After over two years of waiting, "The Mandalorian" is finally back, with Season 3 premiering today on Disney+. Everyone's favorite bounty hunter-turned-father has returned, cementing Pedro Pascal's tight but welcome…



#mandalorian #disney #pedropascal #mandalorianseason2 #moffgideon #giancarloesposito #lukeskywalker #maxlloydjones #grahamhamilton #mando