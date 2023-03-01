Lil Nas X, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Little Big Town to Play 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Fest
The 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival will offer up headlining sets from Lil Nas X, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban and Little Big Town. The free ticketed three-day event slated to take place at Discovery Green Park in Houston from March 31-April 2 will also feature performances from Maggie Rogers…
