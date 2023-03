Chicken and nostalgia lovers are in luck with the latest resurgence of one of KFC's fan-favorite menu items. Starting March 6, the fried chicken chain is bringing back the famed Double Down sandwich for a limited run after retiring it in 2014. The sandwich first hit menus in 2010. The sandwich is…



#kfc #doubledown #nickchavez #cmo #rickmaynard #cnnmoney #nashvillehot #brittanywilson #yahoofinance #tacobell