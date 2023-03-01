‘I Am Tired of Words!’ House Republican Blasts GOP Colleagues for ‘Doing Precious Damn Little’ About the Border

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) laid into some of his Republican colleagues in a fiery floor speech about the southern border on Wednesday. The congressman noted that Thursday is Texas Independence Day, which commemorates the formation of the Republic of Texas after it broke away from Mexico in 1836. In his…



#chiproy #texasindependenceday #republicoftexas #mexico #battleofalamo #mexican #republicans #alamo #democrats #cspanthe