How to watch 'Survivor': The reality competition series is back with a new season

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more. "Survivor" season 44 features 18 contestants divided into three tribes: Ratu, Soka, and Tika. Robert Voets/CBS "Survivor" season 44 kicks off on March 1 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The competition will feature 18…



#ratusoka #robertvoetscbs #paramountplus #mamanucaislands #fiji #jeffprobst #probst #markburnett #charlieparsons #paramountpluspremium