A Sacramento, California, prison board on Wednesday denied parole for Sirhan Sirhan, the man who assassinated Robert F. Kennedy in 1968. The Associated Press reported that the parole board still felt that Sirhan "still lacks insight into what caused him to shoot" Kennedy, and had not adequately…



#sacramento #sirhansirhan #robertfkennedy #johnfkennedy #bbcnews #gavinnewsom #losangelestimes #newsom