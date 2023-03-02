Explosive found in checked bag at pennsylvania airport, arrest made

Watch VideoA Pennsylvania man faces federal criminal charges after he checked in a suitcase with an explosive device hidden in the lining on a flight to Florida, authorities said Wednesday.
Marc Muffley, 40, is charged with possessing an explosive in an airport and possessing or attempting to place an explosive or incendiary...
