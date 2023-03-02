Tesla vows to halve EV production costs, Musk keeps affordable car plan under wraps

[1/3] A general view of the Tesla gigafactory in Austin, Texas, U.S., February 28, 2023. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) will cut assembly costs by half in future generations of cars, engineers told investors on Wednesday, but Chief Executive…



#tesla #austin #nakamurafilephoto #tomzhu #zachkirkhorn #mexico #projectjuniper #model3 #highland #franzvonholzhausen