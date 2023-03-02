Learn More The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau Is Happy To Contribute To Pedro Pascal's Cultural Moment Contains spoilers for "The Mandalorian" Season 3, Episode 1 — "Chapter 17: The Apostate" "The Mandalorian" returns for Season 3 with Pedro Pascal masking up once more as the rebellious, Baby…



#mandalorian #jonfavreau #mandalorianseason3 #chapter17 #pedropascal #babyyodaloving #dindjarin #lukeskywalker #markhamill #cgi