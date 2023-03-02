The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau Is Happy To Contribute To Pedro Pascal's Cultural Moment
Published
Learn More The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau Is Happy To Contribute To Pedro Pascal's Cultural Moment Contains spoilers for "The Mandalorian" Season 3, Episode 1 — "Chapter 17: The Apostate" "The Mandalorian" returns for Season 3 with Pedro Pascal masking up once more as the rebellious, Baby…
#mandalorian #jonfavreau #mandalorianseason3 #chapter17 #pedropascal #babyyodaloving #dindjarin #lukeskywalker #markhamill #cgi