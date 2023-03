Everything Elon Musk and execs shared (and skipped) at Tesla Investor Day Cost reductions, vertical integration and operational efficiency were the headliners. The big, giant message Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other execs tried to impart during its four-hour Tesla Investor Day was how the company…



#teslainvestordaycost #tesla #elonmusk #teslas #mexico #modelx #toyota #execs #corpuschristi #drewbaglino