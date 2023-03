Jay Leno has a new face and new schtick. Back out on the talk trail after recovering from burns sustained while he was working on his beloved cars, Leno has a new outlook. “Only for the second time in my career, am I the new face of comedy,” he said on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Wednesday. Leno…



#jayleno #kellyclarksonshow #petergrossman #grossmanburncenter