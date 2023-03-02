Kim Petras Makes a Plea for Body Autonomy and ‘True Equality’ at Women in Music

Recent Grammy winner Kim Petras took the stage at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday (March 1) to accept the Chartbreaker Award at the 2023 Women in Music event. Related After Years of the Industry Selling Her Short, Kim Petras Is Glad People Are Finally… 03/01/2023 The German-born…



#kimpetras #youtubetheater #chartbreakeraward #republicco #wendygoldstein #billboardpetras #lanadelrey #nickiminaj #marina