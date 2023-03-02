Quinta Brunson’s 2023 Billboard Women in Music Monologue Interrupted by Fans’ Excited Screams

Quinta Brunson kicked off the 2023 Billboard Women in Music ceremony at Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater in Hollywood Park with opening remarks honoring the night’s honorees — for whom fans in the audience cheered so loud, the Abbott Elementary star had to stop a couple times. Related Billboard Women…



#quintabrunson #music #hollywoodpark #abbottelementary #visionaryaward #lanadelrey #roevwade #iran #chartbreaker #kimpetras