With fears of COVID-19 fading into the background and as major enterprises are bringing employees back to the office, breakfast favorites like Krispy Kreme (US:DNUT) stand to benefit. In turn, DNUT stock attracted unusual activity in the derivatives market. CNBC reported on Aug. 27 that consumers…



#krispykreme #dnut #npdgroups #davidportalatin #miketattersall #fintel #krispykremes #eps #mcdonalds #mcd