‘Gone With the Wind’ Had Much Harsher, More Violent Slavery Scenes Cut From Original Shooting Script
Published
The screenwriters working on “Gone With the Wind” went to “war” over the depiction of slavery – with more disturbing and violent elements eventually being cut from the 1939 blockbuster, according to a historian who discovered the scenes in an extremely rare original shooting script. David Vincent…
#gonewithwind #davidvincentkimel #phd #yale #fredschuessler #antebellumsouth #hbomax #georgia #scarlettohara #clarkgable